CPB Directs Emergency Funds to Harvey-Affected Noncoms
WASHINGTON—The Corporation for Public Broadcasting is providing $500,000 in emergency funds to stations in Texas and Louisiana that were affected by Hurricane Harvey. The grants are to help stations with increased costs due to “extraordinary storm damage.”
The full story is available on TVT’s sister publication B&C.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox