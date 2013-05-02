Connected TVs Now in Six of 10 U.S. Broadband Households

FRISCO, TEXAS— According to a new analysis by TDG, 56 percent of U.S. broadband households have at least one TV connected to the Internet, either directly via smart TVs or indirectly via ancillary devices, including game consoles and Blu-ray players.



“Whether your goal is delivering OTT services to the TV, or expanding the level of control pay-TV subscribers enjoy, the reality that six in ten broadband households use a connected TV is encouraging news,” notes Michael Greeson, TDG founding partner.



“The In-Home CE and Home Network Ecosystem – 2013,” TDG’S latest report on the connected consumer and digital media space, also found that close to a quarter of these consumers now have two or more connected TVs in their home.



The study also found that, for these households, HD penetration increased to 82 percent, and smart TV penetration doubled in the last year from 12 to 25 percent. Two thirds (69 percent) of smart TVs are now connected to the Internet. Close to a fourth of net-connected game console time is spent viewing video, a rate highest among Sony PS3 users, 29 percent of whom use them for this purpose.



Benchmarking the Connected Consumer, an online study of 2,000 adult broadband users ages 18 to 75 regarding ownership of specific consumer electronic and personal computing devices, the rooms in which these devices were usually located, and the net-connectivity status of each device, was the basis for this study. Respondents were selected at random from an online consumer panel of several million opt-in respondents.