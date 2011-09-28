Connected TV popular among French households with home networks, says ABI Research

Hybrid Broadcast Broadband TV (HbbTV), the pan-European initiative aimed at harmonizing broadcast and broadband content delivery via the Internet, is having an impact on consumer acceptance of connected TVs in Germany and France, according to the results of a new survey from ABI Research.

ABI Research, which lays out its findings related to France in "Technology Barometer: Connected Home & Computing," "Technology Barometer: Mobile," and "Technology Barometer: Digital Lifestyle," found that 41 percent of French respondents with a TV connected to their home network browse the Internet. That activity ranked second only to viewing online video with 54 percent.

According to ABI Research, connected TVs enjoy healthy support where HbbTV has gained traction. In France, connected TV penetration was highest among the surveyed countries with 22 percent of respondents who have a home network.