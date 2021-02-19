Congress Preps Bill to Support Smaller News Orgs Against Big Tech

WASHINGTON—A bipartisan bill is expected to be introduced to Congress in the next few weeks that is designed to make it easier for smaller news organizations to negotiate with Big Tech platforms, i.e. Facebook and Google, according to a report from Reuters.

Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.), the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee’s antitrust panel, said that this is the first in a series of antitrust bills expected to be introduced to Congress.

NAB and other news organizations have been calling for help to deal with big tech companies , who often use news content to draw users but, according to the news organizations, are not sharing enough of the revenue from advertising.

Google announced earlier this week that it had struck a deal with News Corp. to pay to use its content. Meanwhile, Facebook went the other way, pulling the ability to share news content on its platforms in Australia after a proposed law that would require it to pay news outlets whose content drives traffic to their site.

This bill, according to Reuters, would only cover “small publishers.”