Commission seeks comment on environmental impact of Antenna Structure Registration program

The FCC will hold three public meetings in December and is seeking written comments in an effort to assess the environmental effects of its Antenna Structure Registration program.

The commission is conducting the review, known as a Programmatic Environmental Assessment (PEA), in response to a decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in American Bird Conservancy v. FCC that the registration program might impact migratory birds.

The Antenna Structure Registration program requires owners of towers taller than 200ft about ground level or those that potentially could interfere with the flight path of an airport to register the structure with the commission. Antenna structures must be painted according to Federal Aviation Administration specifications.

The three meetings will give the public the opportunity to comment on the PEA process. Additionally, PEA information will be made available to the public at the events.

The meetings are scheduled for Dec. 6 at FCC Headquarters in Washington, D.C.; Dec. 13 at the Council Chambers of the City of Chula Vista Civic Center in Chula Vista, CA; and Dec. 15 at the John F. Germany Public Library in Tampa, FL.

The commission is also seeking written comments. The deadline is Jan. 14, 2011.