Comment Dates Set on FCC’s Tower Impact on Birds Proposal



WASHINGTON: Comment are due May 5 on the Federal Communications Commission proposal regarding the impact of new towers on migratory birds. The draft proposal was published in the Federal Register today (April 5).



The FCC is seeking feedback on how to site new towers with minimal impact on flyways. The commission was ordered by a federal court three years ago to increase public participation in its approval process for tower applications, and whether all new sites should undergo an environmental assessment before construction is allowed.



The proposed rules would require applicants to notify the public in local media about planned tower construction. The applications would also be published on the FCC website for public comment. If it is determined that an environmental assessment is required, that will be considered before the FCC’s official Antenna Structure Registration document is filed. The proposed rules would also require an environmental assessment for all new towers more than 450 feet.



Comments should be filed on WT Docket Nos. 08-61 and 03-187.



