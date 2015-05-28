Cisco VNI Predicts IP Traffic to Triple from 2014-2019

SAN JOSE, CALIF. – Cisco has released the findings of its 10th annual Visual Networking Index Forecast from 2014-2019. Among the report’s predictions is that annual IP traffic will triple between 2014 and 2019, reaching 2 zettabytes, thanks to factors such as the increase of Internet users, the proliferation of devices and connections and the adoption of new video services.

The VNI predicts that by 2019 there will be about 3.9 billion Internet users, which equates to 51 percent of the world’s population, and around 24 billion networked devices/connections, including smartphones, tablets, Internet-enable UHDTVs, machine-to-machine connections and wearables. It is also forecasted that 80 percent of all IP traffic will be IP video by 2019 in response to consumers’ high demand for advanced video services and the anticipated evolution.

Another factor in the increase, according to the report, is the faster fixed broadband speeds. There will be a two-fold increase in fixed broadband speed globally from 20.3 Mbps in 2014 to 42.5 Mbps in 2019, the VNI predicts. 33 percent of all global fixed broadband connections will be faster than 25 Mbps in 2019.

There will also be growth for mobile-generated traffic and the Internet of Everything. Wi-Fi and mobile connected devices will account for 67 percent of IP traffic. IoE will also be widely more adopted by business verticals, especially agriculture, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and transportation, and home deployment.

For the complete Cisco VNI Forecast 2014-2019, click here.