Charter's St. Louis Ops Streamlines Traffic With Nverzion

SALT LAKE CITY— Charter’s St. Louis production group has selected NVerzion’s Keep It Simple Scheduler business management system to streamline production scheduling and traffic operations. Utilizing KISS, Charter has transitioned its scheduling system from disc-based operations to a network-based workflow.



“NVerzion’s KISS scheduling and traffic system brings our organization current technologies that make seamless scheduling and automatic linking with master control transmission playout possible,” said Mark Catalano, Charter's St. Louis traffic coordinator.

KISS enables Charter’s traffic coordinator to create daily schedules and pass them on to master control via the NVerzion automation system. Charter is currently using the KISS system to support seven local channels, with plans to add more in the future. Built on a modular-based architecture, the end-to-end automation system from NVerzion can easily scale to support the operator's current and future business requirements while enabling Charter to capitalize on its existing infrastructure.