Charter, Cox Reach Long Term Carriage Agreement

ATLANTA—Cox Media Group, which owns 14 TV stations in nine markets, has inked a deal to stay on Charter’s Spectrum cable service. Financial terms or length of the deal were not disclosed. The agreement means that there will be no station blackout.

“This deal with Charter, which is consistent with our long history of carriage agreements, reflects the value of our market-leading stations and mission of delivering vital and award-winning news and entertainment programming,” CMG said. “We’re pleased to have reached this renewal without disruption to consumers, exemplifying our commitment to reaching timely and fair-market agreements with partners that negotiate in good faith.”