CDSA Launches Content Protection Month

LOS ANGELES—Working with major studios and production companies, the Content Delivery & Security Association has announced the beginning of Content Protection Month, a new initiative with the goal of raising awareness for all involved in the process of content creation to embrace protection and security measures.

Held in conjunction with National Cybersecurity Month, CDSA Board member companies will plan and host individual events to educate and create synergy among various departments and at all levels.

Some member companies—including Amazon Studios, Paramount Pictures, NBCUniversal, Warner Bros. and Lionsgate—are hosting their own “Content Protection Day” tailored to their specific goals and corporate culture.

More information on Content Protection Month is available here.