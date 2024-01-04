CBS Television Stations Add Sinclair Diginets
Distribution agreement expanded to add Comet, Charge!, TBD and The Nest to some of the nation's largest DMAs
Sinclair Broadcast Group today announced network distribution agreements with CBS Television Stations to add Sinclair’s free over-the-air (OTA) national broadcast TV networks Comet, CHARGE!, TBD. and The Nest to additional CBS affiliates beginning this week.
The expanded agreement positions Sinclair’s networks Comet and CHARGE! in CBS’s key channel slots in several of the country’s top-10 markets, adjacent to all five broadcast networks, the station group said.
Sci-fi/fantasy channel Comet is coming to WCBS in New York on Channel 2.5 and on Channel 5.5 on San Francisco’s KPIX. Crime drama diginet Charge! will now be available on KCAL in Los Angeles on Channel 9.3, Chicago’s WBBM on Channel 2.5 and on Channel 3.5 on KYW in Philadelphia KYW.
Comedy channel TBD will now be on Miami’s WBFS, on Channel 33.6; WPSG in Philadelphia, Channel 57.2; and on Channel 44.2 on KPYX in San Francisco. The Nest Sinclair’s newest network, which offers ‘comfort food’ programming, is now on Channel 9.2 on KCAL in Los Angeles and on Channel 44.4 on KPYX.
Sinclair says that Comet, CHARGE!, TBD. and The Nest were the fastest growing multicast networks in the country in 2023.
