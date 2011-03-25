Canadian private broadcaster chooses Sennheiser

Sennheiser has provided Canadian private broadcaster CTV with a significant wireless installation, expected to be completed this week. With 28 conventional stations, 29 specialty stations and 33 radio stations, CTV reaches more than 25 million viewers each week.

The wireless installation ensures compliance with government regulations as Canada prepares for its 700MHz transition. Sennheiser supplied CTV’s broadcast operations with 80 channels of wireless including MKE 2-Gold lavaliere microphones, SK 5212 transmitters and EM 3732 receivers.

Additionally, Sennheiser provided CTV with 60 channels of in-ear monitors and IFB, complete with EM 2050 transmitters and EK 2000 body-pack receivers. Sennheiser’s EM 3732 receivers deliver high audio quality with plenty of switching bandwidth. The units can be configured to work in either a digital or analog environment.

CTV’s main location in Toronto is a massive facility with each studio designed to accommodate specific broadcast requirements. The new wireless installation simplifies RF management while providing enhanced flexibility for both the production crews and on-air talent.