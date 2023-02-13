Canadian MP Calls for Review of Cross-Border TV Advertising

OTTAWA, Ontario—Canadian MP Brian Masse is calling for a government review of cross-border digital television advertising with the aim of improving authorized practices, better regulating and taxing transactions, and to update critical protections for Canadians.

Masse is a member of the New Democratic Party (NDP) and is the party’s Innovation, Science and Industry Critic. In the Canadian parliamentary system, “Critics” operate as a kind of shadow cabinet for the opposition.

“From Super Bowl ads to sports betting and vital community alerts, Canadians deserve and expect next-generation protections along with maximum local benefits from [the] new era of cross-border internet television,” Masse stated. “Television advertising not only funds local news and journalism but digital TV commercial insertion practices impact vital accessibility features that Canadians depend on, including closed-captioning services and regulations on commercial loudness.”

“While watching popular Super Bowl ads or streaming the children’s learning channel, Canadians need to know what data cross-border broadcasters will be able to collect from users, how they will use that data and how it will be stored and shared,” he added.

Masse stressed that free TV is essential, and internet protocol (IP) broadcast offers promise but raises important privacy issues.

With new broadcaster capabilities to collect consumer data for targeted advertising and targeted content across local and distant over-the-air, cable, satellite, inter-tower and internet streaming distribution platforms, a review is essential, he argued. Such a review could also look at cross-border television donations by Canadians.

“These are not transactions in borderless communications spaces,” said Masse, “but in local markets and communities like Windsor and Detroit. Canadian consumers need proper guardrails and a penalty box for telecommunications licensees.”

Since the digital switch in 2011, billions of dollars in cross-border advertising and donations have occurred. Taking steps now to initiate a review of cross-border digital television advertising complements online streaming reforms and provides for local economic spin-off.

More information is available by contacting Brian Masse’s Office 613-996-1541 or via email at brian.masse@parl.gc.ca