Canada's CHEK-TV Delivers News with OmniBus iTX



Independent Canadian broadcaster CHEK-TV announced the acquisition of an OmniBus Systems iTX for their news and entertainment operations.



Headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia, the master control and automation platform serves viewers throughout the province.



Under previous owners, CHEK-TV outsourced most of their control room operations, and needed to build an in-house infrastructure from scratch under tight deadlines.



The iTX system is configured to run one SD channel, a full backup channel, four ingest posts, graphics for channel branding and sponsor bugs. Rolling news coverage is available using iTX’s quick record-to-playout turnaround, for 20-minute segments at the top of the hour. Satellite and tape ingest runs continuous and commercial spots are ready once they are dropped into the timeline.



