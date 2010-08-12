Canada Won't Meet DTV Deadline



Canada is struggling with its DTV transition.



A CBC News article CBC won't meet digital TV deadline summarizes the problems and notes, "U.S. President Barack Obama was forced to delay his country's transition to digital from February to June 2009 when it became clear that industry and consumers were not ready for it."



In Canada, only certain markets were designated "mandatory" for the conversion, with stations in these markets having to switch to digital or cease broadcasting. The CBC said it needs 27 transmitters to make the switch in 20 of the 30 mandatory markets, but only 15 of them will be on the air by the Aug. 11, 2011 deadline for the DTV transition in major markets.



The CBC noted that once the 27 transmitters are operational, "only one per cent of Canadians will have to turn to cable or satellite to continue receiving CBC/Radio-Canada television."



The article notes that CBC/Radio-Canada has more than 600 analog transmitters across the country and a "handful" of DTV transmitters in major cities.



