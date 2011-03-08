Can cable, IPTV operators compete with OTT?

There are two sides to the over-the-top (OTT) coin. One benefits viewers who want access to the content they want to watch, when they want to watch it and on the device of their own choosing.

The other is the potential impact on cable and IPTV operators who are threatened by the prospect of subscribers dropping their cable or IPTV subscriptions and simply streaming the content they desire over their broadband networks.

While research to date doesn’t indicate a massive migration away from pay-TV subscriptions, those offering the subscriptions should be worried. Why? Perhaps understanding the cause for concern is as simple as looking at the decline in home phone customers versus the rise in mobile phone and VoIP alternatives.

But before cable and IPTV operators hit the panic button, it may make sense for these pay-TV services to explore ways to leverage OTT opportunities.

In this podcast interview, Duncan Potter, chief marketing officer of Edgeware, discusses some of those opportunities.