Broadpeak helps CDNs come of age

French CDN provider Broadpeak is using this week’s ANGA Cable Show 2012 in Cologne, Germany, to introduce a new product designed to streamline an operator’s content delivery network.

The new tool enables operators to access key information located in the video streaming servers, providing the operator’s support team with critical system monitoring information, the operations department with capacity planning details, and the marketing department with the analytical results essential for building an effective marketing campaign.

Visitors can find out more about “operatorCDN,” which enables network service providers (NSPs) to manage a CDN on their own networks. Broadpeak is also showing “screensCDN,” a series of streaming solutions that manage bandwidth and storage usage, and increase quality of experience (QoE). The company will display its BkM100 CDN Mediator, which models network topology, and provisions video POP according to content popularity, in order to optimize backbone bandwidth usage.

Visitors can see a demonstration of the Broadpeak BkS100 TS streaming servers, and the BkS200 and BkS300 multiformat streaming servers, which provide optimized content delivery to PCs, smartphones, and tablets.