Broadcasters Foundation Providing Aid to Texas Broadcasters

NEW YORK—After extreme cold and winter weather hit Texas and surrounding states in recent weeks, the Broadcasters Foundation of America has provided emergency aid to impacted broadcasters.

According to BFA, more than 20 requests have come in over the past five days from employees of Tegna, Nexstar, Radio One, Entercom, Fox and more, with checks starting to be delivered to qualifying individuals as of Feb. 24.

“Broken pipes, power outages, displacement and more have brought devastation to many of our colleagues,” said Peter Doyle, vice president of the Broadcasters Foundation of America. “The Foundation’s Emergency Grant Program is set up with a streamlined vetting process that allows us to move quickly and get checks to those in desperate need. We’re asking every broadcaster in affected areas to help us get the word out to those who may need our assistance.”

Any broadcaster interested in applying for aid can do so through the Apply for Aid section on BFA’s website, selecting Emergency Grants to fill out the Emergency Grant & Disaster Information Request Form.

Up to $2,000 can be awarded with a one-time emergency grant to qualifying broadcasters recovering from natural disasters.