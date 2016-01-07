Broadcaster Makes Top 10 Most Stressful Jobs List

CARLSBAD, CALIF.—What does a broadcaster have in common with enlisted military personnel and a taxi driver? According to CareerCast, a job search portal that also ranks 200 jobs across North America, it is a place on its top 10 most stressful jobs list for 2016.

CareerCast evaluated 11 stress factors—travel required, growth potential, deadlines, working in the public eye, competition in the field, physical demands, environmental conditions, hazards encountered on a regular basis, own life at risk, life of other at risk, and meeting or interacting with the public at large—to determine the most and least stressful jobs.

Broadcasters scored a stress score of 47.3, high enough to be the eight highest stress level among jobs in 2016. One major reason for its ranking, according to CareerCast, is the declining growth outlook, which currently sits at -11 percent, the worst among all jobs in the top 10.

Here is CareerCast’s full top 10 list of most stressful jobs for 2016 and their stress score:

1.Enlisted Military Personnel - 84.78

2.Firefighter - 60.59

3.Airline Pilot - 60.46

4.Police Officer - 53.82

5.Event Coordinator - 49.93

6.Public Relations Executive - 48.46

7.Corporate Executive (Senior) – 47.46

8.Broadcaster – 47.30

9.Newspaper Reporter – 46.76

10.Taxi Driver – 46.33

To see CareerCast’s full report, and the top 10 least stressful job for 2016, click here.