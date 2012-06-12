BroadcastAsia 2012 to highlight OTT

With more than 700 leading companies from the film, TV, digital media and entertainment industry across 41 countries exhibiting at BroadcastAsia 2012, the show is poised to be the one of the region’s biggest forums where industry professionals congregate and confer.

A media preview revealed the event’s key highlights and gave a sneak peek into the revolutionary new products and technologies, as well as the experiential visit the show is creating for industry visitors this year. To be held from 19-22 June, BroadcastAsia is expanding to meet the needs of the thriving media and broadcasting industries in Asia, said Calvin Koh, senior project manager of BroadcastAsia.

“This year’s event will comprise more overseas and Singapore exhibitors as well as debut exhibitors, which make up about 10 percent of the event,” Koh said. “In addition, we are adding unique showcases that will bring visitors the chance to experience revolutionary industry developments, such as cloud broadcasting and over-the-top technologies.”

New OTT feature area

To stay relevant with the evolving industry needs, the event will showcase a special over-the-top (OTT) technology feature area to give visitors an exclusive look at the ground-breaking technology. Exhibitors such as Axon, EVS, Magna, Sony, Switchmedia and XOR Media (formerly known as Seachange) will present a special showcase on how broadcasters are able to deliver content and reach out to a new generation of audiences through PCs and mobile devices like tablets, smartphones and netbooks.

Sony Pictures Television Networks Asia and StarHub will provide content for the showcase. Visitors to the OTT feature area will be able to access Sony Picture’s content on their mobile devices, providing them with a hands-on, engaging and interactive experience with the technology.

“The broadcasting industry is developing at an exciting pace with the prevalence of mobile devices,” said Protik Banerjee, EVS director - sales and operations, Singapore, India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, who gave an overview of the OTT feature area. “Many audiences these days have switched to mobile devices to access content, and it is important for broadcasters to be able to keep up with this change. With over-the-top technology, we are able to deliver content easily to portable devices and reach out to a new generation of audiences.”

Larger cinematography/film/production zone



The cinematography/film/production zone returns 14 percent bigger this year. The dedicated zone will offer visitors a look at the latest technologies, trends and products in a wide spectrum of functions from 3D/high definition, animation and visual effects, camera and lenses to production and post-production software. Visitors can also look forward to the latest offerings from exhibitors such as EMC, Kinoflo, Miller, ScubaCam and Tiffen, who will be exhibiting for the first time at BroadcastAsia2012 this year.



Industry experts deliberate the latest topics at related conferences

The BroadcastAsia 2012 International Conference, taking place alongside the exhibition will deliberate content such as the key strategies for multiscreen broadcasting, dynamic interplay of broadcasting and broadband, and the migration toward digital broadcasting. Key speakers at the conference include Danny Wilson, president and CEO of Pixelmetrix; Jonathan Benartzi, CEO of LiveAsia TV; and Kenneth Tan, assistant chief executive (Industry), Media Development Authority. The conference will also include two C-level keynote panel discussions, which will focus on the impact of technology giants on traditional broadcasting and the significant role of social media in the broadcasting industry.



The Creative Content Production Conference, held on 20-21 June, is a specialized conference that discusses the latest creative technologies and innovations in producing content for TV and films. Two half-day post conference workshops, held on Friday, 22 June, will allow for hands-on learning and experimentation in areas such as editing and visual effects. Speakers at the Creative Content Production Conference include Mike Lake, CEO of Pinewood Iskandar Malaysia Studios; Mohen Leo, VFX supervisor, Lucasfilm Animation; Fotini Paraskakis, director of content, Fremantle Productions; Jeffrey Chan, CEO, HK Film Workshop; and more.



BroadcastAsia2012 is held alongside CommunicAsia2012 and EnterpriseIT2012. Visitors can experience a convergence of technology at work at CommunicAsia2012, EnterpriseIT2012 and BroadcastAsia2012, with close to 2000 exhibitors showcasing end-to-end solutions for the entire value chain.