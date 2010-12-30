Broadcast Pix lands in Costa Rica

The State Distance Education University (UNED) in Costa Rica is using a Broadcast Pix Slate 1000 video production system in its new mobile video production unit, which is being used for distance education and other live productions. The new mobile unit is being used for at least five programs per month. Video is produced in widescreen SD.

Prior to the mobile unit, programs were produced with portable ENG equipment. Now, as programs are produced on-site, workflow tools include Slate’s Fluent Multi-View, clip store and an integrated Inscriber CG. The mobile unit was designed by Sonivisión and includes three Sony cameras with Canon lenses as well as a Mackie audio mixer.