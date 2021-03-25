Broadcast Internet Rules Are Now In Effect

WASHINGTON—The next-generation of broadcast took another step today, March 25, as the FCC has officially announced that the new rules governing Broadcast Internet are now in effect.

Broadcast Internet is the term used to describe certain services that are enabled by ATSC 3.0, the new broadcast TV standard that powers NextGen TV. In addition to NextGen TV, it also can assist with 5G wireless networks.

These new rules were approved and promoted as part of a Report & Order by the FCC on Dec. 10, 2020, to clarify and update the rules and fee structures for Broadcast Internet services. The Report & Order was published in the Federal Register on Feb. 23, making March 25 the day that they would go into effect.

Specifically, the rules pertain to ancillary and supplementary services that will allow TV broadcasters to partner with third parties to provide news services without the risk of having to pay the federal government excessive fees.

The proposal also facilitated noncommercial education (NCE) TV stations to use Broadcast Internet services alongside their TV programming as part of the primary use of their spectrum and cuts the fees on revenue from those services from 5% to 2.5%.