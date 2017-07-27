Bipartisan Bill Introduced to Boost TV Station Repack Fund

WASHINGTON—Six senators from both sides of the aisle, led by Sen. Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), have introduced a bill that would provide additional funds to the TV station repack fund in the event that the current $1.75 billion total proves to be insufficient. Initial estimates from broadcasters has the estimate at $2.1 billion and FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has stated he does not believe the current fund is enough. The bill, the Viewer and Listener Protection Act of 2017, would authorize added funds to cover any shortfall in compensating TV stations for reasonable expenses, including funds to compensate FM Stations that could be affected by TV station moves on co-located facilities.

For more information, read the full story on TVT’s sister publication B&C.