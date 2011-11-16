BBC Wales chooses Object Matrix to protect production assets

BBC Cymru Wales is using Object Matrix MatrixStore to ensure Avid editing projects are available for re-use. BBC Wales’ production infrastructure includes Avid ISIS and Unity systems with over 50 editing clients.

When new projects came into the department, capacity was required on the existing Avid ISIS storage platform in order to allow editors unfettered access to the HD media files. In order to provide that storage, space content from other projects would be moved to other platforms including offline media. The situation was far from ideal as the production teams required instant access to that content which created a real data management and workflow headache.

The new MatrixStore acts as a resilient nearline repository, complementing the ISIS shared storage and providing guaranteed access to clips as required. Object Matrix also provided “InterConnect,” an archive application that enables content to be moved to and from ISIS storage while keeping the Interplay database in sync.