Autoscript to introduce entry-level prompter at NAB Show

Autoscript will introduce a redesigned 15inch Entry-Level Prompter Plus (ELP 15 +Plus+) as part of its new product introductions at the 2011 NAB Show. Offering a slimmer and more lightweight design, the ELP 15 +Plus+ was designed as a low-cost option for studios, schools, colleges and universities.

The ELP 15 +Plus+ was redesigned for sustained support and performance, offering low power consumption and a slim-line design. The flat-screen monitor is an upgrade from most CRT prompter monitors and features the next generation in illumination technology.

The ELP 15 +Plus+ generates little heat and offers a wide ambient operating temperature range of zero to 40 degrees. It also uses less power than previous generations due to the more efficient monitor.

With a brightness of 400cd/m2, the ELP 15 +Plus+ offers a viewing angle of 160 degrees and 140 degrees. The monitor also includes front mounting brushes for easy mounting of the TallyPlus or Tally Light.

The ELP 15 +Plus+ comes in an all-metal case with either a folding hood for portability or a molded hood for the studio, with each clearing a 4.8mm lens in both 16:9 and 4:3 formats. Weighing just 5lbs, it also features composite video, NTSC, VGA and S-video inputs.

See Autoscript at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth C6625.