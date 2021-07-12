ATVA Applauds the FCC’s Proposed Gray TV Fine

WASHINGTON—The American Television Alliance (ATVA) has issued a statement applauding the FCC for proposing to fine Gray Television more than $500,000 for violating the commission’s local ownership rules .

“We agree with the FCC that Gray’s manipulation of the local ownership rules was an egregious ‘evasion’ that warrants this fine,” stated ATVA spokesperson, Jessica Kendust. “We hope that today's action is only the beginning of a much closer look at these issues – including consideration of closing all of the other loopholes that broadcasters use to evade the rules.”

The FCC’s local ownership rules prohibit a single entity from owning more than one of the top-four rated stations in a single market, the ATVA said.

According to the FCC, Gray purchased the assets of the CBS Anchorage affiliate and began carrying CBS programming on its second full power affiliate. The FCC called this an "evasion" of its local ownership rules, and it was right to do so, the ATVA asserted.

“Gray’s attempt to cure its violation in Anchorage by then moving the CBS programming from its full power station to the low power station and another feed on its NBC station is just another workaround broadcasters employ to exploit the system,” stated Kendust. “We urge the FCC to close these additional loopholes.”