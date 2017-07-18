ATBA: Microsoft Plan Would Destroy Community TV

LUFKIN, TEXAS—The Advanced Television Broadcasting Alliance believes that Microsoft’s push for reserving channels in the broadcast band for unlicensed use for promoting rural broadband would “destroy” hundreds of LPTV and translator stations. With these stations not protected as part of the TV station repack, ATBA believes that the fewer remaining channels that exist means more LPTV and translators that will be left homeless.

Read the full story on TVT’s sister publication Multichannel News.