ANSI/ASSE Publish New Fall Protection Standards

WATERTOWN, S.D.—The National Association of Tower Erectors is sharing the news that the American Nation Standards Institute/the American Society of Safety Engineers (ANSI/ASSE) has published two new safety standards for fall protection. The two Z359 standards are meant to cover components of an organization’s managed fall protection program.

The first standard is ANSI/ASSE Z359.2 2017 Minimum Requirements for a Comprehensive Managed Fall Protection Program. This standard establishes criteria and requirements for employers’ fall protection program including policies, duties and responsibilities, training, survey and identification of fall hazards, fall protection procedures, eliminating or controlling fall hazards, rescue procedures, program implementation, incident investigation and evaluating program effectiveness.

The ANSI/ASSE Z359.3 2017 Safety Requirements for Lanyards and Positioning Lanyards standard meanwhile establishes requirements for performance, design, marking, qualification and verification testing and instructions for lanyards and positioning lanyards for users within the capacity range of 130 to 310 pounds.

For more information, or to purchase the full standard write-ups, follow these links for the Z359.2 and Z359.3.