Airborne Wireless Completes Proof-of-Concept Flight Test

SIMI VALLEY, CALIF.—Airborne Wireless Network reported making proof-of-concept flights for its airborne broadband system three weeks into its experimental spectrum license. AWN said it completed proof-of-concept flight tests in Roswell, N.M., May 31, 2017.



The Roswell tests were performed using two Boeing 767s and a temporary mobile mast system, emulating a ground station. The company said it would “provide the results of the flight tests once all of the data have been compiled from all participating partners.”



AWN received an experimental license from the Federal Communications Commission in early May for ground- and flight-testing its system. The company said it was developing a patented air-to-air communication system it called the “Infinitus Super Highway,” with what it said was a first-of-its type air-to-air and air-to-ground meshed network link.



AWN did not say what type of wireless broadband format it was using. Both Verizon and AT&T are working on airborne LTE.



The Airborne Wireless Network experimental license information is in FCC file number 0378-EX-ST-2017X.