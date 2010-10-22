AES to offer free hearing tests, tinnitus tutorial

At this year’s AES Convention in San Francisco, attendees are invited for a free hearing screening on the show floor, courtesy of the National Hearing Conservation Association. NHCA, in concert with the AES Technical Committee on Hearing and Hearing Loss Prevention, will be administering the 15-minute tests throughout the show. Audiologists will be available to review test results and discuss solutions to any problems. Due to the slow onset of noise-induced hearing loss, it is strongly recommended that all audio professionals be tested annually to identify hearing issues before they become serious. Last year 425 AES attendees were tested, and group results are being tracked to identify trends in the industry’s hearing health. This free testing is underwritten by Shure as part of its Listen Safe initiative; the test van will be located in Booth T2.

In addition, AES will present a special tutorial on the oft-misunderstood topic of tinnitus. “Managing Tinnitus as a Working Audio Professional” will address the disorder, its consequences and methods of managing its effect on auditory perception in the life of the audio professional. This tutorial will be presented by audiologists Neil Cherian, MD Cleveland Clinic, and Michael Santucci, Sensaphonics Hearing Conservation, both of whom boast extensive experience working with audio professionals. Background information will be provided regarding the basic concept of tinnitus, pertinent anatomy and physiology, audiological parameters of tinnitus and an overview of current research. Suggestions for identifying and mitigating high-risk behaviors will be covered. Elements of medical and audiological evaluations of tinnitus will also be reviewed. This session runs from 4:30-6:30 on Thursday, Nov. 4.