Aerial Drone Adds Unique Perspective to KOMO Promos

KOMO 4, Fisher Broadcasting's ABC affiliate in Seattle, has created a series of station image spots using a custom-built fully remote-controlled aerial drone.

The mounts a Sony FS100 camera shooting 1080i60 to capture cinema-quality HD images at various playback speeds, said creative services director Scott Altus.

"The unique flying characteristics of the drone allowed us to operate our camera lower, closer, and with more creative freedom than would have been possible with a helicopter or crane," he said.

The campaign consists of graceful images captured from the drone-mounted camera.