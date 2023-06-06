Advertisers Spent $633M in Q1 on Programming Most Impacted by Writer’s Strike
MediaRadar: TV talk show, soap operas and OTT platforms are the three categories of programming most impacted by writer’s strike
As the entertainment industry braces for the impact of the writers strike and worries about the possibility of a Screen Actors Guild walkout, MediaRadar has issued a new report examining the impact of the strike on advertisers and the outlets that depend on advertising.
It’s analysis found that advertisers spent $633.2 million advertising in the last quarter on the three categories most vulnerable to the writers’ strike - TV talk shows, TV soap operas, and streaming platforms.
For the report on the potential impact of the writer’s strike on advertisers, MediaRadar analyzed a data sample of ad spend from categories most vulnerable to production stoppages between January 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023.
Key findings include:
- Ad spend on TV talk shows totaled $221.4 million in Q1 2023, up 11% YoY ($199.9 million in Q1 2022)
- Ad spend on TV soap operas was $59.4 million in Q1 2023, up 23% YoY ($48.8 million in Q1 2022)
- Ad spend on streaming platforms (OTT) was $352.4 million in Q1 2023, down 28% YoY ($486.8 million in Q1 2022)
The study also found that the strike is having an impact on movies and movie related events. During the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, over 100 advertisers invested $25.7 million to showcase nearly 160 brands. Top categories included Media & Entertainment, Technology, Medical & Pharmaceutical, Retail, and Finance, which combined totaled $18.5 million (66% of the total spend), the report found.
Advertisers that invested over $1 million included: schizophrenia prescription, cell providers, action films, food delivery, bipolar prescription, pickup truck and career website. Combined spend was $11.5 million, or 45% of the total investment during the awards show.
The data sample also showed advertising for movies and films during Q1 2023 exceeded $771 million, a 24% YoY increase from Q1 2022. Depending on the length of the Writer’s Strike, movie production may be impacted, the researchers reported.
