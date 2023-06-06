Advertisers Spent $633M in Q1 on Programming Most Impacted by Writer’s Strike

As the entertainment industry braces for the impact of the writers strike and worries about the possibility of a Screen Actors Guild walkout , MediaRadar has issued a new report examining the impact of the strike on advertisers and the outlets that depend on advertising.

It’s analysis found that advertisers spent $633.2 million advertising in the last quarter on the three categories most vulnerable to the writers’ strike - TV talk shows, TV soap operas, and streaming platforms.

For the report on the potential impact of the writer’s strike on advertisers, MediaRadar analyzed a data sample of ad spend from categories most vulnerable to production stoppages between January 1, 2022 through March 31, 2023.

Key findings include:

Ad spend on TV talk shows totaled $221.4 million in Q1 2023, up 11% YoY ($199.9 million in Q1 2022)

Ad spend on TV soap operas was $59.4 million in Q1 2023, up 23% YoY ($48.8 million in Q1 2022)

Ad spend on streaming platforms (OTT) was $352.4 million in Q1 2023, down 28% YoY ($486.8 million in Q1 2022)

The study also found that the strike is having an impact on movies and movie related events. During the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, over 100 advertisers invested $25.7 million to showcase nearly 160 brands. Top categories included Media & Entertainment, Technology, Medical & Pharmaceutical, Retail, and Finance, which combined totaled $18.5 million (66% of the total spend), the report found.

Advertisers that invested over $1 million included: schizophrenia prescription, cell providers, action films, food delivery, bipolar prescription, pickup truck and career website. Combined spend was $11.5 million, or 45% of the total investment during the awards show.

The data sample also showed advertising for movies and films during Q1 2023 exceeded $771 million, a 24% YoY increase from Q1 2022. Depending on the length of the Writer’s Strike, movie production may be impacted, the researchers reported.

