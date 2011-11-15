ABS Broadcast Selects Trilogy for New Playout Center



ANDOVER, U.K.: Trilogy Communications announced that ABS Broadcast selected Trilogy’s Mentor XL Master Reference Generators as part of the development of a new 32-channel playout center in Park Royal, London.



The units are equipped with a range of options including SD and HD test signals, tri-level sync, timecode, and vector, the browsable application that allows remote configuration and monitoring of all system parameters. With the Mentor XL SD/HD references and test signals are generated simultaneously in any video standard, and with independent timing.



The Mentor XLs were also specified with GPS receivers to allow for all video, timecode and audio signals to be locked to a single stable reference. The other key benefit of using GPS as the reference source is that it also allows the Mentor XL to act as an NTP server for all other PC based broadcast equipment, establishing an ultra-resilient and synchronous video and audio environment.



