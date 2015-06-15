4K From Space

ORBIT—NASA has started posting high-frame rate, 4K video clips taken in and around the International Space Station. The first video went up on YouTube June 12. NASA says this of the endeavor:



“The view of life in space is getting a major boost with the introduction of 4K ultra high-definition video, providing an unprecedented look at what it’s like to live and work aboard the International Space Station. This important new capability will allow researchers to acquire high-resolution, high-frame rate video to provide new insight into the vast array of experiments taking place every day. It will also bestow the most breathtaking views of planet Earth and space station activities ever acquired for consumption by those still dreaming of making the trip to outer space.”



There are more to come, NASA said.