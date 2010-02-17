'Zombieland' Haunts Blu-ray Top 10



The over-the-top film "Zombieland" scared its way to the top of the heap in Blu-ray title sales in its first week of availability on 1080p video disc, while "The Hangover" held on after several weeks in contention for slot number ten.



Two Best Movie Oscar nominees, "Up" and "Inglourious Basterds," finished higher on the list than in previous weeks (after their recent nominations) — coming in seventh and eighth, respectively.



The Top 10 Blu-ray title sales for the week ending Feb. 7, according to Nielsen VideoScan:



"Zombieland" (Sony Pictures) "Michael Jackson's This Is It" (Sony Pictures) "Planet Hulk" (Lionsgate) "The Hurt Locker" (Summit) "Surrogates "(Disney) "Ong Bak 2: The Beginning" (Magnolia) "Up" (Disney) "Inglourious Basterds" (Universal) "Star Trek" (Paramount) "The Hangover" (Warner Bro.)