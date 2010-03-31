'New Moon' rises to lead Blu-ray Top 10



The heavily teen- and female-skewing "New Moon" had no problem filling out the top slot on the latest Top 10 sales chart for Blu-ray titles — leaving in its wake a princess, a ninja assassin, several bomb squad experts, and something apparently of the fourth kind.



Meanwhile, that Oscar for Best Picture a few weeks ago was strong enough to not only bring "The Hurt Locker" back from the bottom of the second-tier list (18th a month ago) but to sustain it in the middle of the Top 10 since its win (fifth).



Sony Pictures place four titles on the bestseller list, although it could achieve no higher in the standings than the "Boondock Saints" sequel in fourth.



The Top 10 Blu-ray title sales for the week ending March 21, according to Nielsen VideoScan:



"New Moon" (Summit) "The Princess and the Frog" (Disney Studios) "Ninja Assassin" (Warner Bro.) "The Boondock Saints II: All Saints Day" (Sony Pictures) "The Hurt Locker" (Summit) "2012" (Sony Pictures) "Armored" (Sony Pictures) "The Fourth Kind" (Universal) "Astro Boy" (Summit) "Planet 51" (Sony Pictures)