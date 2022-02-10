2022 NAB Show to Highlight Cutting-Edge NextGen TV Developments

WASHINGTON, D.C.—The 2022 NAB Show will be taking a deep drive into the latest NextGen TV developments with a number of NextGen TV related exhibits, demonstrations and sessions between April 23 and 27 in Las Vegas, Nev.

Next Gen TV, also known as ATSC 3.0, is now available in more than 40 TV markets covering 45% of U.S. households.

The NextGen TV related offerings will include “NextGen Now,” presented by Heartland Video Systems, Inc. (HVS), which will provide a “how-to” overview of Next Gen TV workflows as they are being used today.

Featured within the CONNECT Implementation Zone in the West Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center, "NextGen Now" will help broadcasters understand the challenges in implementing the standard in local markets.

As an experienced integrator involved in over thirty Next Gen TV market launches, HVS will provide expert real-world guidance on implementing NextGen workflow. HVS will also showcase broadcaster equipment from multiple manufacturers and explains their function within the air-chain.

In addition, the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) will be showcasing the latest generation of NextGen TV receivers. At its booth in the Future of Delivery section of the West Hall, the ATSC will also be providing an update on the implementation progress of the standard at stations throughout the country and advanced applications that broadcasters have been developing.

NAB will demonstrate the scalable video coding feature of the standard, in which a base layer of high definition content is delivered through over-the-air broadcasting while an ultra high-definition enhancement layer is delivered via broadband, with the TV set combining the two layers into unified ultra high-definition content. The demonstration will take place in Futures Park.

On Sunday, April 24, the Broadcast Engineering & Information Technology (BEIT) Conference will feature presentations on technical papers regarding NextGen TV in addition to several panels on various topics related to the standard in the Connect Inspiration theater in the West Hall.

Other related panels include "What’s Now and What’s Next with NEXTGEN TV," moderated by Pearl TV Managing Director Anne Schelle on Sunday, April 24, and a question-and-answer session designed to inform station managers and sellers about new opportunities available through the technology.

Additional Next Gen TV programming, activities and demos are in development and will be confirmed soon, the NAB said.