2012 London Olympics gears up for mobile TV coverage

Phoenix New Media, a new media company based in China, announced this week its plans for bringing the 2012 London Olympics to mobile-TV users with unprecedented in-depth coverage and advanced features such as multiple camera angles for a large amount of events.

The company will stream the Games on its website, as well as via mobile TV, to more than 35 million viewers, allowing users access to a variety of events both day and night.

Its parent company, Phoenix TV Group, will dovetail the mobile coverage with radio, magazines and outdoor media, as well as leverage its ten reporting bureaus located around the globe. The company will also stream live its unique talk show series called "London Olympics," a special edition of its talk show "Behind the Headlines."