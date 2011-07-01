User authentication

System security is like the weather; lots of people worry, but no one actually does anything about it. The January Computers & Networks column “Media network design” introduced network architectures that not only support the unique characteristic of media networks, but enhance security as well. The February column, “Media network hardware,” emphasized that having the correct media network hardware in place increases security. This month's column will talk specifically about changes that will greatly increase the security of your servers.

A not so secure situation

Let us start with an insecure configuration. Assume you are the administrator of a server used by news people in your station. This server is accessed by employees both internally and also while they are on the road. Users always interact with this system through a Web browser, and as an administrator, you have root log-in privileges (enabling full access to the server from wherever you are).

The server needs to be accessible to users inside the company and on the Internet, so it's dual homed, meaning there are two network interface cards (NICs) — one connected to the internal network and one connected to a port on a switch going directly to the Internet. A local IP address is assigned to the local NIC and a public IP address to the Internet NIC. Firewall software is installed on the server, and because the computer will be on the Internet, you move the Web service from Port 80, the well-known port number for Web traffic, to an obscure port, such as Port 3332. Then, you are off and running.

Unfortunately, hackers are off and running as well. Within minutes of installing the computer, the logs show that the server is being scanned by bad guys on the Internet. Shortly thereafter, port 3332 is being hammered, and hundreds of aborted log-in messages on Port 23 (Telnet) say that user Admin failed, user Fred failed, user George failed, etc. The Apache security logs show the same thing — hundreds of aborted log-in attempts.

The next day you are amazed to see more than 20,000 aborted log-in attempts. You also notice a few strange entries in the system logs. Given the situation, you realize there is a serious security issue, and the new server may have already been compromised. But what can you do? Users have to utilize this system, and they must have access over the Internet. There has to be a solution.

Specific recommendations

Do not rely on obscure ports to hide a server This is called security through obscurity. It is also called lame by both security experts and hackers. A great tool for showing just how poorly this works is Network Mapper (NMAP). NMAP can test thousands of ports on thousands of IP addresses in a very short time. Hackers run these tools constantly. No doubt this is why, in just a few minutes, hackers were pounding away at port 3332.

Conclusion

To implement any of these suggestions, you will have to do some digging. Space prevents me from going into any more detail. That said, the digging will be worth the work.

Brad Gilmer is president of Gilmer & Associates, a management and technology consulting company.

Send questions and comments to: brad.gilmer@penton.com