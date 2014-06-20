Taiwan Sports Network Enhances Pool Tourney With Ross Robotics

TAIPEI, TAIWAN—Ross Video has announced that Taiwanese sports network Video Land is using Furio Robotic Cameras to deliver enhanced coverage of the Amway Cup, an international pool championship. This is the first time in Taiwan that robotic cameras have been used to enhance coverage of pool games.



“I want to make sure that Video Land stays number one in Taiwan,” said Thomas Wang, manager of Sport Channel for Video Land. “The Furio Robotic

Cameras provide extremely steady on-air shots and movement around the pool table, and are also nimble enough to enable operators to capture all the excitement of the game through camera angles a normal camera could never deliver.”



The camera’s track was laid alongside the pool table, which enabled the Furio to deliver two distinct angles from side to side without being blocked by players or being overly intrusive. The Furio was used for close-up angles of players and to follow balls into the pockets.



“Our overall experience with Ross Video was amazing and the Furios definitely enable us to deliver much better quality and more exciting sports productions,” Wang said. “We’re really looking forward to using Furios for other upcoming sports events.”