South African Broadcasting Corp. commits to ENPS for news production

South African Broadcasting Corp. (SABC), one of the largest broadcasters on the African continent, has committed to the ENPS news production system from The Associated Press.

SABC will deploy ENPS nationwide and across both television and radio, an installation that will encompass 15 sites. AP’s main integration partners will be Quantel and Miranda, and the systems integrator will be ATG Broadcast.

“The new system will be a significant event for our news teams in that it will align the SABC with other international broadcasters,” said SABC Chief Technical Officer Richard Waghorn.

The scale of SABC’s requirements will put the project in the top bracket of ENPS installations around the world, AP said. In Africa, ENPS is installed from Algerian TV (ENTV) and Egyptian State TV (ERTU) in the north to CNBC Africa, Botswana TV/Radio, TV Zimbo and Summit TV in the south.

Inala Broadcast, the authorized ENPS distributor for southern Africa since 2007, will be involved in installing, training and commissioning the system, as well as providing ongoing support for the SABC’s newsgathering operations within ENPS.