Shure unveils new closed-back headphones

At the recent AES Convention, Shure introduced the SRH1540 Premium Closed-Back Headphone, part of its SRH headphone product line that features an expansive soundstage for clear, extended highs, warm bass and a comfortable “circumaural design” for professional mastering and audiophile listening.

Powered by 40mm neodymium drivers, the SRH1540 headphones have a unique sound signature, delivering superior acoustic performance in a closed-back headphone. Featuring a design developed with aluminum alloy and carbon fiber construction as well as Alcantara ear pads, the SRH1540 is built to withstand the rigors of everyday use, while still ensuring maximum sound isolation and comfort. The Alcantara ear pads are integral to the headphones’ acoustic tuning, and are positioned to optimize driver performance.

Matt Engstrom, Category Director for Monitoring Products at Shure, said that the SRH1540 is an ideal choice for engineers and audio enthusiasts.

“The SRH1540 offers a pronounced bass response and the widest overall frequency range, while retaining the same level of craftsmanship as our open-back SRH1840,” he said.

The SRH1540 headphones feature a steel driver frame with a vented center pole piece to improve linearity and eliminate internal resonance. The ergonomic dual-frame includes a padded headband that is fully adjustable and light enough to wear through hours of listening. An extra cable, replacement ear pads and storage case are also included.