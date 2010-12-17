RT

RT, an international provider of broadcast programming, has captured an expanding audience with its 24/7 English language news, cultural and social outlet available in more than 100 countries. Launched in 2005, RT’s popularity led to the 2009 launch of its Washington, D.C., bureau. After settling in, RT concluded that the 12-year-old facility needed a physical and technical overhaul. Working with Azzurro Systems Integration, RT devised a plan to replace antiquated analog and first-generation digital technology with a future-proof and HD-ready serial digital infrastructure with embedded audio. The resulting design comprises two new studios and control rooms, ENG capabilities and editing tools.

The file-based workflow is built around Dalet Enterprise Edition newsroom, automation and MAM solution. NRCS, ingest, editing and playout are integrated with an Omneon Spectrum server and Autoscript on-air prompters, providing a story-centric approach to news production. Dalet also interfaces with RT Moscow for content sharing between locations. Programming created in D.C. is transported over Ethernet to Russia via TANDBERG H.264 encoders, where they are integrated in master control and returned to the United States. MAM tracks all digital workflows within the facility and maintains a point of control for production requirements. A Sun StorageTek LTO tape-based archive provides protection and long-term storage of core media assets. Front Porch Digital’s DIVArchive manages media to and from the archive.

The two new studios each contain a 103in Panasonic plasma panel. Studio One’s display incorporates a U-Touch touch-screen overlay, allowing a FingerWorks Telestrator to be used for on-air points. Twelve Planar Clarity Margay II rear-projection DLP cubes create a 90in x 160in stacked display with an ICS VW processor. Both studios feature Ikegami HDK-79EXIII SD/HD cameras with Fujinon lenses mounted on Vinten Osprey pedestals. Remote camera operation is achieved using Shotoku TG-18 robotic pan and tilt heads.

Two new digital control rooms center around a Grass Valley Kayak HD300 video production switcher capable of SD and HD operation for easy transitioning to full HD. An Encore control system drives a 256 x 256 Grass Valley Trinix SD/HD router that serves as the facility’s core router. Monitoring is via Evertz VIP-X multiviewers. Displays can remain static or accommodate changing needs. An RTS Cronus intercom system integrates both IFB and facility communications. A Lawo Nova 17 audio router is connected to a Zircon XL audio mixing console in each room and the intercom.

Both control rooms share six channels of Vizrt news graphics with a Viz Content Pilot for each. Content connects to Moscow’s system via a graphics server, allowing elements to be shared for an efficient graphics workflow expandable across all of RT’s bureaus. When used in conjunction with the automation, the system can integrate digital graphics into a live environment.

Six Sony XD camcorders with PDW-700 recorder playback decks fulfill ENG needs. The cameras can ingest native digital clips directly to server storage or perform real-time ingest to FCP workstations located in five edit suites.



Submitted by Azzurro Systems IntegrationDesign teamAzzurro Systems Integration: Marc Bressack, exec. VP; Bill McKnight, VP/GM; Scott Buchholz, dir. of eng.; Steve Regina, sr. eng. proj. mgr.; Joe D’Arrigo, proj. lead

RT: Sergey Maganet, tech. dir.; Denis Trunov, deputy editor-in-chief; Andrey Bukashkin, chief dir.; Mark Bulla, chief eng.; Mark Angelini, dir. of ops.Technology at workApple: Final Cut Pro

