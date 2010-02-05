Romania’s Vox News TV meets tight launch deadline with OmniBus iTX

Romania's Vox News TV has installed OmniBus Systems’ iTX for the launch of two channels from its new studio facility in Bucharest.

The new channels broadcast in SD with a mix of news, sports and entertainment programming. The launch was timed to coincide with the second round of the country's presidential elections in December 2009.

Vox News TV is the country's newest broadcaster and the third news channel in Romania. Vox News TV's iTX system is configured for the broadcaster's two channels, with one additional backup channel, and supports full iTX logo and graphics capability. The system was installed and on-air within two weeks by AF Marcotec.

Since the inception of Vox News TV, the channel has pursued a completely file-based workflow, said Dan Lita, a technical consultant on the project. The iTX platform has supported that goal by offering a single unit that supports commercials, promos, logos, AFD signaling and crawls, he added.