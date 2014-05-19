RF Shorts for May 19, 2014

Build Your Own RF Spectrum Analyzer



The Hackaday.com website is a good place to find out what makers and experimenters are up to. Sometimes the projects involve RF. A recent posting described A Modular 1 GHz Spectrum Analyzer: [MrCircuitMatt] has been doing a lot of radio repair recently, quickly realized having a spectrum analyzer would be a useful thing to have. Why buy one when you can build one, he thought, and he quickly began brushing up on his RF and planning out the design of a 1000 MHz spectrum analyzer."

See MrCircuitMatt's YouTube videos to see how the project turned out.

A Look at LTE ‘Internet of Things’ Limitations

Amy-jo Crowley says Internet of things can’t be built on LTE in her Computer Business Review article. She writes, "Expensive, energy inefficient and poor penetration will stop 4G cellular technologies such as LTE playing a major role in the Internet of Things (IoT)." This observation is from Ben Peters, head of products at Cambridge based networking start-up Neul, who claims devices connected across GPRS and LTE networks have no future in machine to machine (M2M) communications.

Of course, Nuel has a solution: "NeulNet," which relies on TV band "white space" frequencies.

Peters told the Computer Business Review that "They [LTE 4G networks] were really built for voice or broadband and with recharging phones in mind, which doesn't really fit for the IoT because a lot of these sensors that need to be connected need to last for years from a battery,"

For more on Neul, visit http://www.neul.com/.

