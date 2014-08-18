PlayBox Technology Powers TVPool Thailand’s New DTV Channels

BANGKOK, THAILAND—Thai broadcaster TV Pool has upgraded its PlayBox Technology transmission control and playout system to allow high-definition delivery of Thai TV (Ch. 17) on the country’s terrestrial digital television platform. Three additional channels also received new HD playout systems. Currently transmitting in SD, Thai TV (Ch. 27) and Local TV (Chs. 15 and 25) can start transmitting in high definition whenever necessary. The system is located at TV Pool’s headquarters in Bangkok.



AirBox is a universal SD/HD content playout and streaming server designed for continuous unattended operation. Playlist order can be changed on-the-fly using commands such as skip-to-next or jump. Changes are performed without stopping the current playout session. Live productions are facilitated by a Live Show clipboard, which allows insertion and/or execution of various events or live streams. AirBox accepts formats such as MPEG1/2/H.264, HDV and DV streams from practically every known production platform.



TitleBox delivers on-air graphics which can be controlled interactively. Customers can preconfigure the templates to match their requirements. TitleBox provides total control during on-air session, including text selection, running speed and transitions.

