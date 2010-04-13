Omneon Sees Continued Growth in HD



Tangible opportunities lie with the old black that is high-definition TV, Omneon chief Suresh Vasudevan said at the company’s presser Saturday night.



“Less than 15 percent of the studios in Europe have HD production capability,” said Vasudevan, and key markets of Russia and India have yet to launch HD channels. Omneon will continue focusing on core products, he said. The company has a 22 percent chunk of the transmission server market and substantial client goodwill to go along with it.



The second fork of its two-pronged business strategy focuses on enhancing Omneon servers and peripherals with production functions.



The Sunnyvale, Calif., server folks have a particular fixation with the intuitive management of metadata. Anyone who’s worked with even the simplest video file knows there is no such thing as a video “file,” but rather multiple files associated with a single clip.



Omneon is demonstrating its recently released ProXplore software, a scaled-down asset management system that automatically “harvests” metadata defining format, bit rate, resolution, aspect ratio and who did what with the file when — and then enables related searches.



—Deborah D. McAdams, Television Broadcast



