NBC Sends “Today” to Vancouver

NEW YORK: The opening ceremony of the Vancouver Olympics is about a week off--close enough for NBC to ship its on-air talent to parts north. The network today said the staff of the “Today” show was on the way to Vancouver for the XXI Olympic Winter Games. It will be the seventh time the “Today” staff has gone the Olympics.



“Today’s” Matt Lauer will broadcast live from Vancouver beginning Tuesday, Feb. 9 with Natalie Morales reporting live from Whistler. The show will build momentum for the Games with the usual athlete interviews and venue previews. Lauer will carry the Olympic Torch through Burnaby, British Columbia on Thursday, Feb. 11.



Next Friday, Meredith Vieira, Al Roker and Ann Curry will join Lauer and Morales to kick off their Olympic coverage on Grouse Mountain, where the staff will set up shot for the duration of the Games. The opening ceremony is Friday at 4:30 p.m. local time.