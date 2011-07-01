Indian news channel adds Deckchair automation

Prime News, a new regional news channel serving the northeast Indian province of Assam, has added Pebble Beach Systems’ Deckchair automation solution at its Guwahati headquarters.

Launched May 28, Prime News Guwahati offers a 24-hour-per-day news service to a potential audience of more than 30 million people. As one of the fastest growing cities in India, Guwahati is the most important trade hub in the region and the largest city in Assam.

The Pebble Beach Systems Deckchair automation system sits at the heart of the installation, said Nikhil Chopra, broadcast manager at the new channel. Deckchair interfaces to an Omneon MediaDeck server and OCTOPUS6 newsroom automation software via its dynamic MOS interface.

While a second news studio is due to go live later this month, the existing Prime News studio also incorporates a Hitachi HD camera system, Ross Video switcher and router and graphics from WASP 3D.

The 3RU Deckchair is a compact automation solution that is available with six pre- options, each of which is fully loaded with a set of device drivers. Configurations are available for one to three channels with a single or two operator clients.

The OCTOPUS6 newsroom computer system installed on a server at Prime is configured to serve up to 10 users concurrently. It supports both English and Assamese languages and integrates with third-party systems through the industry standard MOS protocol.