Guide to TV Sports Production Now Available
By TVT Staff
ebook examines the current state of sports TV production as the industry transitions out of the pandemic
For the past year and a half, the technologies that enabled sports networks to produce remotely became the crucial element in live production for everything, not just sports. Now that sports facilities are opening back up, broadcasters are taking these lessons learned and adopting them for live coverage. Vendors have refined technologies to new ways of production, helping to accelerate adoption of cloud-based workflows.
Our latest guide brings you insight into how sports media companies responded to the unique challenges of the past year.
Click here for your free download.
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.